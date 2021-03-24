Indore: 24-hr COVID control room monitors home isolated patients

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have been rising, the health department of the district is helping positive patients under home isolation through a control room.



"The district control room of COVID-19 in Indore helps the patients who are in home isolation through audio or video calls. The control room runs 24 hours. This control room also helps us to monitor their health status," the Nodal officer of the control room Dr Anil Dongre told ANI.

"The patients contact us through helpline number - 1075 and through 'Sarthak' app. In case of an emergency, the rapid response team visits the patient's home for treatment," Dongre said.

He further informed that the people who have returned from foreign countries are also home quarantined as per the COVID guidelines and they are also monitored through video calls.

"There are 100 staff working in the control room presently. There are 2400 active cases in the district and most of them are home quarantined," he added.

Madhya Pradesh has 8592 active cases while 2,64,575 people have recovered from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

"Indore recorded 477 positive cases in last 24-hours, taking the cumulative cases in the district to 65,373," the district health department informed on Tuesday.

A total of 411 people have succumbed to the disease in Indore. (ANI)

