Indore gets plastic waste management award

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Indore city was conferred with the plastic waste management award on Sunday with the Sindoda panchayat being declared as the first plastic-free area in the state recently.



The award was conferred by actor Aamir Khan to Indore Zila Panchayat chief executive officer Neha Meena in the national capital at an event organised by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath also congratulated the Indore administration for the achievement and said that the state is proud of their effort.

"Indore has featured among the four districts in the country for 'plastic waste management award 2020' under the Jal Shakti Ministry, Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural). This is a proud moment for the state. Congratulations to the Indore district administration team," Nath tweeted. (ANI)