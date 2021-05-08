Indore: Health Dept workers call off protest against DM, resume work

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): The health department workers in Indore including the District Health Officer resumed their duties on Friday after calling off their protest against the District Magistrate over his alleged ill-treatment.



"We have resolved our issue and have agreed to work together for the people of Indore," Indore District Magistrate Manish Singh said.

District Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said the health department workers called off their protest after a discussion with the District Magistrate. Notably, Gadaria had resigned from her duty over the alleged misbehaviour by Singh in public. She had demanded the removal of Singh from his post.

"Members of 14 associations accompanied me in this protest. I had resigned but after the discussion, we came to the conclusion of calling off the protest and resume our work. District Magistrate has said that he will be careful of the issue raised by us," Dr Purnima Gadaria told reporters. (ANI)

