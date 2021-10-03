Indore hotels to serve half glass of water to promote water conservation

Indore, known as the commercial hub of Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as one of the fastest-growing cities widely praised for several innovations. Now onwards, efforts are going to be made to boost water conservation and end wastage of water.

To promote these efforts, a half-filled glass of water will be served to customers in hotels across the city of Indore with an aim to create awareness among people about the importance of water.

'Jalhaat' programme was organised in the city recently in which water crisis and suggesting ways to conserve water was discussed.

People stressed on putting an end to unnecessary wastage of water and saving all forms of precious water sources such as ponds, rivers, lakes, streams etc.

During this water conservation programme, Indore Hoteliers' Association President, Sumit Suri announced that during the initial phase of 'Jalhaat Jan Abhiyan' programme, half a glass of water will now be served to customers dining at hotels.

Addressing the Jalhaat programme organised by Ojas Foundation, Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat said the state government is committed to water conservation and preventing water wastage. The state government is fully cooperating in every effort to create mass awareness in this regard.

Through Jalhaat programme, continuous work is being done regarding water conservation in all urban and rural areas of Indore district and connecting all sections of the society to it.

During this water conservation programme, Nishant Khare, member of the Madhya Pradesh Covid Advisory Committee, said cities like Chennai, Bengaluru etc have been reeling under serious water crisis. Continuous efforts will have to be made to avoid such a situation in Indore.

He said significant work would be done in the field of water conservation through Ojas Foundation connecting all sections of the society with it. There is an urgent need to work continuously in the field of water conservation in urban and rural areas.

All the public representatives present at the event gave suggestions to adopt new ways and methods to conserve water. All the public representatives stressed that the ponds should be made encroachment-free. Public awareness must be spread among people, educational institutions as well as youth in this regard.

