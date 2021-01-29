Indore official suspended after video captures municipal workers trying to 'dump' homeless

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a team of Indore Municipal workers has been caught on video trying to "dump" elderly homeless people by the side of a highway on the city's outskirts.



A disturbing video of the incident, shot by locals has widely shared online, shows the municipal team trying to unload homeless people off a truck parked on the side of the highway.

However, they were forced to bring them back after villagers in the Kshipra area notice them and refuse to let the elderly people be abandoned in the bitter cold.

Abhay Rajangaonkar, the Indore Municipal Corporation's Additional Commissioner told ANI,"We have established Rain Baseras (shelters) for the homeless and will probe into why these elderly people were not sent there. We have also sacked two contractual employees in this connection."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also expressed dismay at the shocking incident.

According to a release, the chief minister has directed the district administration to take concrete action against those responsible.

The Deputy Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation has been suspended, the statement said.

Indore had won the "cleanest city" award for four consecutive years as decided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Indore is looking to win the "cleanest city" award for a fifth consecutive year. (ANI)

