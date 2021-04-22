Indore officials meet law makers to discuss COVID-19 situation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): In view of the rapid increase in coronavirus infections in Indore, a crisis management meeting of public representatives and officials was held on Wednesday in which minister in charge COVID-19 Tulsi Silavat, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP Shankar Lalwani and MLA Mahendra Hardia discussed the situation and gave necessary directions to the officials.



After the meeting, Vijayvargiya said, "Today, more than 100 metric tonnes of oxygen is needed in Indore which will be met by Jamnagar plant of Reliance but we will have to arrange for the containers. So far, Reliance has sent 60 tonnes of oxygen to Indore."

"Apart from this, two industrialists of Indore are also willing to give free oxygen which will be around 30 tonnes after which 130 metric tonnes of oxygen will be available in Indore in the next few days," he added.

Vijayvargiya further said that in the next eight days, 1500 COVID-19 beds will be arranged in various small and big government, semi-government and private hospitals, out of which 100 will be ICU beds.

"Remdesivir injections are being supplied in government hospitals but are not available in private hospitals. Now government hospitals have sufficient stock of Remdesivir and they will be given to private hospitals instead of stores," he said adding that 1,500 injections were given to private hospitals on Wednesday.

The BJP leader said that mobile testing vans will be deployed in rural areas in order to check the spread of infection. "The number of patients coming to Indore from other districts of Indore division for treatment is quite high owing to which the Divisional Commissioner has been instructed to increase health services and resources in these districts," he added.

Indore reported 1,781 COVID-19 positive cases and 841 recoveries on Wednesday. The total death count in the city has reached 1,079. (ANI)

