Indore Police arrests three including woman for stealing cash, jewellery from house

According to police, on the evening of October 13, jewellery worth Rs 85 lakh and Rs 15 lakh cash were stolen from the residence of complainant Rahul Agarwal, a resident of Gumashta Nagar under Chandan Nagar police station area.After investigation, it was revealed that Rahul Agarwal's wife Madhuri Agarwal and his brother-in-law Vaibhav were involved in the theft.Indore Police arrested Madhuri Agarwal, Vaibhav and another person Arbaaz for the involvement in the crime.Briefing mediapersons, Mahesh Chandra Jain, Superintendant of Police, Indore (West) said, "The police analysed the CCTV footage in which two people were seen entering the house. On the basis of the footage, one person has been identified as Vaibhav. We took him in custody and interrogated him. During interrogation, Vaibhav disclosed that his sister Madhuri had made the plan for this theft. Vaibhav was accompanied by another person Arbaaz.""When Madhuri was taken into custody and interrogated, she said her sister-in-law had more money and jewellery, so she had planned this. She had taken her mother-in-law to the doctor on the day of the incident. Meanwhile, she had already informed her brother Vaibhav about all the gold and cash kept in the house. Vaibhav stole all the jewellery and cash within 20 minutes," added Jain.Police recovered the jewellery while the Rs 15 lakh cash could not be recovered. The accused are being interrogated. The investigation is underway. (ANI)