Indore Police busts adulterated petrol, diesel racket; 2 held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Indore Police on Thursday busted adulterated petrol and diesel racket and arrested two persons.



The other two accused who are allegedly involved in the crime are absconding.

Addressing a press conference, Mahesh Chandra Jain, Superintendent of Police said, "Kishanganj Police received information that adulterated petrol, diesel is being supplied from the fuel pump of a person called Vijay Mundra in the area."

Jain informed that the police caught the suspect driver Suresh Kushwaha and started the process of interrogation. "During interrogation, it was found that he goes to an industry in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh to supply adulterated petrol and diesel to the fuel pump."

Further, the police conducted a raid at the industry from where thousands of litres of adulterated petrol and diesel were made and supplied to the fuel pump.

'We caught the plant operator Chandraprakash Pandey from there, and he revealed that the owner of the industry is Rakesh Agarwal, who makes adulterated petrol, diesel by taking chemicals from Hazira in Mumbai and Gujarat," Jain added.

A case has been registered at Kishanganj Police Station against the four accused-- Rakesh Agarwal, Vijay Mundra, Chandraprakash Pandey and Suresh Kushwahawho were involved in the act.

The police arrested Chandraprakash Pandey and Suresh Kushwaha while Rakesh Agarwal and Vijay Mundra are absconding.

Meanwhile, around 9,000-litre petrol and 9,000 litre diesel have been seized by the police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

