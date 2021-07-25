Indore Police forms 'Special 40' team to prevent crimes against women

Special training will be given to these forty women and will be deployed for the prevention of crimes related to women.These 'Special 40' women are not from the police department but the members of the city security committee who are being trained to deal with adversity along with the law.Speaking to ANI, Inspector General of Police, Indore Harinarayanchari Mishra said, "Indore Police is very serious about the safety of women. Efforts are being made at every level for this. 40 women of the city security committee are being identified and trained by the police. This will be helpful in the prevention of crimes related to women.""If there is an incident with a woman, they will also go with the police team. They are being given special training in order to make them physically and mentally strong. They are also being made aware of the law. Similar training will be given in other districts of the Indore division," added Mishra.Ramesh Sharma, District coordinator of the Indore City Security Committee said there are 7,000 city security committee members in the Indore district."We are preparing a team of 'Special 40' women with the help of police who will work for the prevention of crime against women. During the 7-day training, Taekwondo is being taught for self-defense," Sharma told ANI.He further said the members of the City Safety Committee have earlier worked with the police to make people aware of COVID-19.This 'Special 40' team also includes 63-year-old Chandrakanta Malviya, who has been a city security committee member for 25 years.She had worked in the Ujjain district for 20 years and has now been working in Indore for 5 years."I work for the upliftment of women in poor settlements. I also worked during COVID lockdown. I get the full support of my family," Malviya said.Another member of the committee, Sandhya Manoj Goswami, who has been a member for 5 years said that the team has been made keeping in view the incidents of molestation of minor girls."We will go with the police to inquire about the crime committed against them and help them legally. I wanted to serve in the police since childhood but could not do it and now I am doing this work through the city security committee," Goswami said. (ANI)