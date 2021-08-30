Indore police suspects foreign connections in riot conspiracy case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Following the arrest of four persons on Saturday for allegedly conspiring to incite riots in Indore, the police said they would not let countries trying to exploit youth succeed in their endeavour.



Speaking to ANI, Indore Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Bagri said that the police have mobile phones, call recordings, photos, WhatsApp videos and messages of the four accused and they are scrutinizing everything.

"There are countries that try to exploit our youth. They'll never succeed," he stated.

"The facts in this matter are being ascertained and we will adopt the right method to approach and handle it. This is a sensitive matter, so we can't disclose a lot of details but action will definitely be taken," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Bagri had said that the police arrested four youths who were provoking people through social media by sending provocative messages and were planning to incite a riot in the city.

"Their plan was to keep the police engaged by adapting a Guerrilla warfare method. The Khajrana Police dismissed their attempt in time," he said.

The police registered a case and the four accused were identified as Altamash Khan, Javed Khan, Imran Ansari and Irfan Ali. (ANI)

