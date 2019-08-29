Indore's Khajrana temple gets BHOG certificate

A team of FSSAI officials recently inspected the temple premises and gave it high marks after which the BHOG certificate was issued to the temple.

Khajrana Ganesh temple is the second such temple in Madhya Pradesh to have received the certificate after Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar.

Indore District Collector and President of the managing committee of Khajrana Ganesh temple, Lokesh Kumar Jatav played a crucial role in this and took a keen interest in maintaining cleanliness in the premises and to provide hygienic 'prasad' to devotees.

Jatav had instructed not to use unbranded ghee, milk or other raw material in preparing prasad and other eatable items within the premises of the temple. Workers in the shops and food handlers were trained in hygiene and were duly registered under FSSAI. This bore fruit and now the temple has got the BHOG certicate. Khajrana Ganesh temple at Indore is one of the most visited shrines in the city owing to its history and religious beliefs associated with it.