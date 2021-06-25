Indore, Surat win the Smart City Award, UP wins state award

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Friday announced the results of India Smart Cities Competition (ISAC) 2020 in an online program on the sixth anniversary of Smart Cities Mission (SCM), AMRUT and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. Indore and Surat got the award jointly in the urban category, while Uttar Pradesh won the state award. The three urban missions were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015.