Indore: Techie with rare condition of organs on opposite side donates liver to father

Indore (Madhya Pradesh [India], September 11 (ANI): A 26-year-old IT professional Prakhar Kaushal having a rare condition called 'Situs Inversus', in which the organs of a person are on the opposite side, has donated a part of his liver to his father in a complex operation at Choithram Hospital and Research Centre in Indore.



The rare operation at Indore is the fourth one in the country so far while two other such operations have taken place in Japan.

The liver transplant that went on for 11 to 12 hours was performed by Dr Sudesh Sharda and Dr Ajay K Jain who took almost twice the time taken to do a normal liver transplant.

Prakhar and his father are both fine.

"I am a 'Sites Inversor', my heart is on the opposite side of my body, I knew in childhood, however, all the organs are opposite direction, I got to know now only. So before giving liver to father, we waited to get a donor from outside but because it was not possible, I donated mine. The operation went on for 11 to 12 hours, I was in ICU for five days, I am discharged, the father will be discharged on Monday, he is fine now."

"The biggest problem comes when there is an abnormality in the donor and the recipient, but we were successful in this. The donor does not have a type of disease but has a condition called 'Situs Inversus', in which the heart is on the right, instead of left, the liver is left instead of right, that is, like a complete mirror image," Dr Sharda, the head of the Operation told ANI.

"It took us a long time in this case. Whereas all the organs of the donor's father were like normal people. That's why we have transplanted the right part of the donor's liver," Dr Sharda further said.

"My husband Pradeep is in civil defence, he had a liver problem for four to five years, after being shown to the doctor he has advised a transplant. For this, the doctors did counselling and we were ready, but applied for a donor i.e. but did not get it," Prakhar's mother Sandhya Kaushal said.

"When the disease started increasing, we decided to donate my son's liver to his father. Prakhar is currently doing work from home so we thought we could. He was also ready, and finally, it was transplanted," Sandhya added. (ANI)

