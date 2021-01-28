By Indore: Toilet - Mutton, Egg Katha; Sulabh Fined

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): During the annual Swachh Survekshan - a yearly survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation - on Wednesday evening, the NGO Sulabh International was fined Rs 20,000 as eggs and mutton were being sold in a 'Sulabh Shauchalaya' near Loha Mandi in Indore.



Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Pratibha Pal ordered authorities to follow the guidelines of the Swachh Survekshan survey and issue a fine.

"We have found out that an illegal business of selling eggs and mutton was going on in this toilet. We have expressed disappointment on this matter and reprimanded the caretaker of the public toilets," said Additional Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation, Abhay Rajangaonkar.

"During the inspection, we found out that this Sulabh was being used for selling eggs and mutton by him. A spot fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on him immediately," he further said.

"We have also imposed a spot fine of Rs 20,000 against the NGO Sulabh International and have issued a notice on the same," he added.

On August 21, 2020, Indore bagged the cleanest city title in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 for the fourth time in a row.

Awards for Swachh Survekshan 2020 were announced a bit late due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, they were announced in May. (ANI)

