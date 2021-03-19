  1. Sify.com
Indore: Woman files rape complaint after 17 years of incident, FIR registered

A woman has filed a complaint with the police here accusing a man of raping her in 2004.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): An FIR has been registered after a woman filed a complaint here accusing a man of raping her in 2004.

Jyoti Sharma, Station House Office, women's police station said that the victim was around 22-23 years old at the time of the incident.
"A woman came to the police station and gave a complaint that she was raped in Indore in 2004. She did not know the accused. Even he told her a fake name. In 2019, she got to know about the accused on Facebook. We have registered an FIR," Sharma told ANI.
"The accused promised her a job in Indore. She was around 22-23 years old and she needed a job as her family's economic condition was not good. The complainant is from Neemuch and the accused is from Jaora," she said. (ANI)

