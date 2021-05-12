Indore's rural areas seeing COVID-19 positivity rate of over 20 pc

"There are 25 fever clinics in rural areas in total. People are being medicines and Corona Kit after their sampling and even before their test reports come," Mandloi, who is at the helm of Fever Clinics in rural areas of Indore, told ANI.Indore's rural areas have been divided into three parts of Mhow Manpur, Sanwer, and Depalpur, he said."In these areas, just like the city, positive patients are coming in. About 60 per cent people in cities and 40 per cent in rural areas are coming positive in villages. Now people have become aware even if someone feels mild symptoms they are coming to the Fever Clinics for the examination. Covid Care Centers have been set up at every village level. Now a separate Crisis Management Committee for villages is being formed," Mandloi added.An official informed that 145 villages in Sanwer, the constituency of Cabinet minister in the state government and Indore's COVID in charge Tulsi Silavat, are also witnessing a positivity rate of 25 per cent."There are 145 villages in Sanwer block. We have a positivity rate of 25 per cent here. Currently, 2,490 patients from Sanwer are under treatment at various COVID Care Centers and hospitals," Dr Aditya Chaurasiya, Block Medical Officer, told ANI."The population of this block is around 2,75,000. ASHA and Aanganwadi workers are conducting surveys and distributing medicines to them after doing their samplings. If they test positive, they are sent to COVID Care Centres or hospitals," Chaurasiya added.He further said that Sanwer block also has two COVID-19 centres, while one is in a rural area, the other is in the urban one.Dr Chaurasiya informed that the "Mera Gaon Corona Mukt" campaign running across villages due to which people have become more aware about wearing masks."The movement between cities and villages is the major factor behind the increase in COVID-19 cases," he said.Dr Shekhar Billore, a private practitioner in Sanwer, said the COVID-19 situation has become dire as people did not behave responsibly earlier. "They kept holding celebratory gatherings," he said."Now after the increase in the number of cases, people have become aware of the use of mask and the use of sanitiser has also increased considerably. Most of the cases are being reported by people aging above 50 and deaths are also being reported more in this age group," he further said.Indore has a total of 1,31,707 positive cases and 1,227 COVID-related deaths. As many as 17, 514 patients are under treatment in the district. At present, Madhya Pradesh has 1,11,366 active cases. (ANI)