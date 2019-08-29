Indrani Mukerjea 'happy' with Chidambaram's arrest

Indrani Mukerjea, who was produced for a court hearing here on Thursday, termed the development as "good news" and said: "I have been monitoring the developments closely... I am happy that he has been arrested. He is cornered from all sides now."

She also said the bail granted to Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram, should be cancelled.

In a series of dramatic developments, Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI from his residence in New Delhi on August 21.

Earlier, in February 2017, Karti Chidambaram was arrested on the basis of Indrani Mukerjea's statement to the CBI after she turned an approver in the case against a full pardon.

Co-promoters of the INX Media, Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea's names came up in the Rs 305 crore case relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in 2007 for funds received by their company. Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister at the time. Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea, who have filed for divorce, are co-accused in the murder case of Sheena Bora and have been in jail since the past over four years. Sheena, who was Indrani's daughter from a previous marriage, was killed in April 2012.