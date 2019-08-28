Inducting Narayan Rane in BJP is like adding salt in sweet milk : Deepak Kesarkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday said if Narayan Rane is inducted in BJP then it amounts to adding "salt in sweet milk" keeping in view the good relations between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey.



He further expressed confidence that Chief Minister Fadnavis will never take such a decision.

"The kind of relationship that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray have and the way in which they came together to power, letting Narayan Rane join BJP would be like putting salt in sweet milk. We know Chief Minister will not take such a decision," said Kesarkar.

Rane, the former Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP from BJPs' Maharashtra quota, may likely be inducted into BJP before the Assembly polls.

Former Chief Minister Rane, was the member of Shiv Sena and opposition leader of Vidhan Sabha until July 2005, before he joined Congress party.

Rane quit Congress in September 2017 and launched the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP). In 2018, he declared support for BJP. (ANI)

