Industrial activity to continue despite surge: Haryana CM

Unlike last year when industrial activities were put on hold during the lockdown period imposed due to the pandemic, he said that this time, no such restrictions would be imposed and hence, industrial activities would run smoothly.

Chandigarh, April 16 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said despite the rapid surge in Covid cases, industrial activities would run unhindered in the state.

"Last year due to the closure of industrial activities, some problems were faced... learning from the experience of the previous year, industrial activities will not be stopped this time, though necessary steps would be taken for the containment of virus spread," he added.

Calling on the migrant workers living in the state not to worry, the Chief Minister said that they should freely continue to work and it would be ensured that they do not face any trouble.

"The state government is standing shoulder to shoulder with them and it would be ensured that they do not face any trouble," he added.

The Chief Minister, in his address to the state, said last time about Rs 1,500 crore was spent by the government to provide ration and financial support to these workers and this time too, all possible help would be extended to them.

Khattar warned the industrialists that they must ensure compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines.

He said an industrialist, as per convenience, could carry out industrial activities in shifts or could call staff in fewer numbers on holidays so as to ensure that the virus spread is contained and even workers do not face any kind of problem.

