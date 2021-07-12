Industrial boost for Hubli with 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative

Hubli, July 12 (IANS) The region of Hubli will see further industrial development by being recognised as a prominent hub under the 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, who also holds the IT/Bt and S&T portfolio, stated on Monday.
Speaking to the media, he said several industries have already been set up in the region under the ESDM (Electronic System Design & Manufacturing) policy of the government.
The "Beyond Bengaluru" initiative focuses on industrial development of regions outside Bengaluru. The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission will facilitate investment for the enterprises which support the digital economy and artificial intelligence will be used in a big way in technological development, Narayana explained.
The Hubli region has not been left behind in industrial development and generation of employment. But, at certain times there will be some bottlenecks depending on the varied market situation. But prominent institutions located in the region including Infosys, Deshpande Foundation and IIT will certainly influence the industrial ecosystem of the region in a larger way, he pointed out.
--IANS
mka/bg