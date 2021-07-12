Industrial boost for Hubli with 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative

Hubli, July 12 (IANS) The region of Hubli will see further industrial development by being recognised as a prominent hub under the 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, who also holds the IT/Bt and S&T portfolio, stated on Monday.

Speaking to the media, he said several industries have already been set up in the region under the ESDM (Electronic System Design & Manufacturing) policy of the government.