Industrialist Rahul Bajaj visits Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Industrialist Rahul Bajaj on Saturday reached the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir and offered his salutations to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder.

Bajaj offered his obeisances to the RSS founder KB Hedgewar and the second RSS chief Madhav Golwalkar at their Samadhis.



Bajaj was briefed about the programmes and activities conducted by Hedgewar memorial committee and RSS on the occasion. He was also gifted books related to Sangh literature.

Bajaj also registered his message in the visitor book at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir.

RSS officials Sridhar Ji Gadge, Rajesh Loya and Vidarbha State Pracharak Prasad Mahankar were present on the occasion. (ANI)

