Infant dies after drinking poisoned tea, others hospitalized

Ankita had also given the same tea to the infant's mother and her sister-in-law Shivani, father-in-law Pancham, brother-in-law Jitendra and Jitendra's daughter Srishti.

The police said that the tea was given to the toddler, Rudransh, by his aunt Ankita, who has been arrested.

All of them are undergoing treatment at the district hospital while the body of Rudransh has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police claimed that preliminary investigations revealed that Ankita did not want to live with her husband and wanted to get rid of the entire family.

K.G. Singh, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Bahraich, said, "Ankita Jaiswal got married to one Pooran Jaiswal in December 2020. Ankita did not want to live with her husband or at her in-laws' place and that is why she poisoned their tea on Monday. While the husband left without drinking tea, other members of the family consumed the same."

The officer said the reason behind the entire episode was being investigated and the possibility of extra-marital affair cannot be ruled out.

