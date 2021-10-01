Infighting in MVA govt indicates elections may take place in Maharashtra at any time: BJP leader

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief whip in Maharashtra Assembly Ashish Shelar on Friday said the infighting in Maha Vikas Aghadi government is an indication that elections may take place in the state at any time.



Addressing party workers in Maval, Shelar said, "The three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government are fighting daily. This is a clear indication that elections may take place in the state at any time. So, BJP workers should remain prepared."

He lauded the enthusiasm of BJP workers and said the energy of the party workers conveys that "lotus will bloom" in Maval.

Shelar also targeted former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and warned the MVA government to stay away from any illegal action against BJP workers.

"BJP activists in Maval are being harassed by police and government officials. Do not do that. It is not in your best interest. It is illegal. Those who were working illegally. Even their Home Minister (Anil Deshmukh) is now wanted, police officers are wanted," the BJP MLA stated.

He further said, "The government is run by brokers. For the last seven days, we have been seeing the raids conducted by the Income Tax Department." (ANI)





