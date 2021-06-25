Infiltration bid along LoC foiled

Srinagar, June 25 (IANS) An infiltration bid has been foiled along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and a large quantity of arms and ammunition and six packets of heroin recovered, officials said on Friday.

Police said it was a joint operation alongwith army's 7 RR and 87 Bn of the BSF that foiled the infiltration bid at Tangdhar area.