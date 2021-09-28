Infiltration bids along LoC to increase exponentially, intel agencies warn

Quoting the latest reports sent to the government, sources said that there has been an exponential rise in the number of ultras in these launch pads in the last 45 days, and the security agencies have also intercepted the chats of these militants in Pashto language. This also indicates the likely presence of Afghani mercenaries sent by the Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the sources said.

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Indian intelligence agencies have warned that more infiltration attempts will be made by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir as a large numbers of them have been hiding at the launch pads located in Pakistan occupied Kashmir(PoK).

The sources also said that around 200 ultras are ready to infiltrate the Line of Control (LoC) from the launch pads in PoK on the behest of the ISI.

The sources in the defence forces have also confirmed that three infiltration attempts were made during the last 10 days in Uri sector itself.

The officials in the security forces said that attempts have been made in Uri, Baramula and Poonch sectors too in the past few days, raising concerns of the security forces.

Earlier, the intelligence agencies had warned that the some terrorists who have sneaked into the Indian territory might target military stations or government buildings in Uri or in its adjoining areas.

These launch pads in PoK , which were abandoned since long after the ceasefire was announced in February this year, are now humming with activities, sources said.

This was also confirmed after the initial interrogation of Pakistani terrorist Ali Babar Patra, who was nabbed on Tuesday by the Indian Army.

A 19-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba ultra, Patra was captured in the ongoing operation to prevent infiltration bids in Uri sector. He revealed the details of his terror training and how the Pakistan Army is allegedly involved. The infiltrators were planning a major strike on the lines of the 2016 attack in Uri.

--IANS

ams/arm