Infiltration bids to go up in J&K ahead of heavy snowfall: Intel agencies

The input came as security forces intercepted messages from terror outfits in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for intensifying infiltrations before the heavy snowfall despite the fact that the Indian Army and central police forces have initiated major operations against the terrorists in the Kashmir Valley after the targeted killings there recently.

According to the sources, the agencies have sent an alert that a series of the meeting have been taking place in PoK among the terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Al-Badr and they are planning to push more and more ultras into the Kashmir Valley before the heavy snowfall commences.

According to the intercepted messages by the agencies, it was also revealed that Pakistan's Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) has been providing all logistic support to these terror outfits and trying to push them as soon as possible.

The intercepted messages have also disclosed that the ISI has been trying to get them infiltrated through the Poonch district in Jammu as the deployment of the Border Security Force and the Army along the international border and in entire Kashmir valley have substantially increased after the recent targeted killings, the sources in forces deployed on the ground said.

They also said that as per the decoded information, a group of six or seven terrorists have been trying to reach to Kashmir valley via Jammu route or have sneaked into the Indian territory. However, a massive combing operation in the Jammu region has been started to nab these terrorists, they added.

As per the latest intelligence input, the number of terror camps has been increased from 17 to 25 wherein around 250 ultras have been waiting for the opportunity to infiltrate in the valley.

After the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir, the security grid has been tightened up in the entire Union Territory and during his stay, he has instructed the security forces to take offensive actions on the LoC if they find any infiltration attempts.

