Infiltration will be a thing of the past in Assam if BJP is re-elected: Amit Shah

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], March 14 (ANI): Infiltration will be a thing of the past in Assam if the Bharatiya Janata Party is voted to power again, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday while hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his party's alliance with Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.



"Can Rahul Gandhi, who has taken the support of Badruddin Ajmal, protect Assam from infiltration? Can Assam be safe with Badruddin? Give us (BJP) another five years and infiltration will be a thing of the past in the state," Shah told the large gathering at a campaign rally in Margherita of Assam's Tinsukia district.

He further hit out at the Congress for their alliances in other poll-bound states and said that Gandhi's party can 'stoop to any low to win'.

"Congress sees votes in infiltrators, but we don't do vote-bank politics. In Kerala, they have partnered with the Muslim League that divided the nation. In Bengal, it is Furfura Sharif (Indian Secular Front), and here it's Badruddin Ajmal. This party can stoop to any low to win," he said.

"In some days, it will be decided who will run Assam for the next five years. On one hand, there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership. And on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi and Badruddin Ajmal's leadership. Tell us who can develop Assam?" the Home Minister asked.

The Union Home Minister visited the district as part of the marathon election campaign he is undertaking across poll-bound states.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27. A total of 2,32,44,454 electors will cast their votes in the 15th Legislative Assembly.

The first phase of notification is March 2 where 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 and in the third phase, 41 constituencies across 12 districts will go to polls on April 6. (ANI)