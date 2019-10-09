Infiltrators will be made to leave the country before next general election: Amit Shah

Kaithal (Haryana) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the infiltrators would be made to leave the country before the next general elections and National Register of Citizens will be implemented for the purpose.

"Before we come to ask for votes in 2024 (general elections), let me assure you the BJP government will make sure every infiltrator is thrown out of the country, Shah said addressing an election rally here.He said the infiltrators have been entering the country for decades and leading to questions on national security."The BJP and Modi government are committed to make the intruders leave the country by implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC)," Shah said.He referred to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala who is party candidate from the seat and said people of Kaithal will make him understand the consequences of "opposing" NRC."Congress and Surjewala oppose this move. Who will make them understand? The people of Kaithal will make them understand or not? Ask Congress why they oppose abrogation of Article 370 and throwing out of infiltrators," he added.Referring to `Howdy Modi' event in Houston in the US, Shah said, "Whatever Modiji does it causes heartburn to Surjewalaji. Howdy Modi was a successful event, a Congress leader criticised him that he goes to the US too many times. I asked an officer who then told me that Manmohan Singhji went more often to the US than Modiji has."Shah slammed Congress for its leaders mocking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing 'Shashtra Puja' after receiving the first Rafale fighter jet in France.He also targeted Congress over not being able to repeal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir over its long rule even as people of the country wanted so."On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed Article 370. For seventy years every citizen has this feeling that Jammu and Kashmir is not fully integrated with the country. Those who ruled for three-three generations did not have guts to remove Article 370," he said.Shah said that 'Shashtra Puja' is done on Vijayadashami which symbolises the victory of good over evil.He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh over India getting its first Rafale fighter jet and said it will strengthen the country's security."Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'Shashtra Puja' of Rafale yesterday in France. But Congress leaders are opposing even this. Is 'Shashtra Puja' not performed on Vijayadashami? I want to tell them think about what should be opposed and whatnot," he said.Singh performed Shastra Puja (worship of weapons) on Dussehra after receiving the first of the 36 Rafale jets in the French port city of Bordeaux on Tuesday. He wrote "Om" on the jet and placed lemons before it as part of the rituals.Voting will take place in Haryana on October 21 and counting of votes on October 24. (ANI)