Inflation rate hasn't increased since 2014, it is under control: Sitharaman

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): At a time when the government is at the centre of Opposition's attack after the GDP which slumped to six-year low, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said inflation rate has not increased since 2014 while adding that it is absolutely "under control".



"Inflation rate has not increased since 2014, if you want to raise the issue then you must see the inflation index between 2008-2016. No one can raise questions at our government when it comes to inflation. It is absolutely under control," she told reporters here.

Earlier, the finance minister had said that the UPA government led the country in corruption and ran the economy with double-digit inflation through 10 years of their regime.

According to government data, the economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago. (ANI)

