Injured Cheetal fawn rescued by Indian Army in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): The Indian Army personnel rescued an injured Cheetal fawn in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

The Company Commander being a veterinarian rescued the injured fawn on December 28 and provided the animal with the first aid.



"F/Coy of 85 Bn stationed at Pamalwaya was out for RCSO duty from Pamalwaya to Nayapara Bijapur. Troops were moving inside the jungle about 500-meter depth from the road. After reaching approx 1.5 km from camp at around 9.30 am troops heard screaming voices. When they reached at the place, they found a fawn of wild Cheetal badly injured with mauling signs coupled with profound bleeding," stated an official release.

Later, the troops informed the Headquater for further course of action, which contacted forest officials and the fawn was shifted to forest officials for specialised treatment. (ANI)

