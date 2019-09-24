Ink thrown at Nitish Kumar's cavalcade in Bihar

The incident took place near Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) where Kumar had gone to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 105 crore.

During the inauguration, some people belonging to the 'Garib Jankranti Party', appeared and showed black flags to the chief Minister besides throwing ink on his cavalcade, the police said adding that they also raised anti-government slogans.

Two persons have been taken into custody in connection with the incident and both of them belong to the Garib Jankranti Party, the police added.

Muzaffarpur's SKMCH had hit the headlines in June this year when more than 100 children had died due to suspected cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).