Inkpot India Conclave on November 18

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The one-day Inkpot India Conclave will take place on November 18 at the Taj Ambassador Hotel in the national capital.

The event will witness sessions getting flagged off with Shobha De talking about the evolving literary landscape with Sanjoy Roy.

Designers Ritu Kumar and Rohit Bal will dwell on art and design, while Jaya Jaitly and Ritu Beri will talk about branding India.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will preside over the valedictory session as the chief guest.

The inaugural session will feature Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture (independent charge); Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for PMO; Delhi BJP chief; Shyam Jaju, National Vice President, BJP; Akhilesh Mishra, Director General, ICCR; and Sachidanand Joshi, MS, IGNCA. The conclave will also witness belly dancer Eshan Hilal and illusionist Karan Singh in action apart from forums like Ishq Urdu. "Inkpot is an ideology. The deep roots of India's culture lie in its traditions, art, food, science, lifestyles and architecture. This is what we strive to celebrate and cherish," said author Simar Malhotra, Founder, Inkpot India Conclave.