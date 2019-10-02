INLD announces 64 candidates for Haryana polls

The list comprised 12 women candidates.

Chautala's youngest son Abhay Chautala is seeking re-election from Ellenabad.

O.P. Chautala and his elder son Ajay Singh are barred from contesting after their sentencing and imprisonment in a teachers' recruitment case.

INLD's breakaway faction Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), led by Dushyant Chautala, the son of Ajay Chautala, has already announced 22 candidates.

Dushyant Chautala, the youngest MP in the previous Lok Sabha, parted ways with the INLD in December 2018 after a bitter split in the party and in the Chautala family.

After the division, at least 10 of INLD's 19 MLAs in the 90-member assembly switched over to the BJP over the last five years. Six former INLD legislators who switched to the BJP have been fielded by it for the polls. They are Parminder Singh Dhull (Julana), Ramchander Kamboj (Rania), Ranvir Gangwa (Nalwa), Zakir Hussain (Nuh), Nagendra Bhadana (Faridabad NIT) and Naseem Ahmad (Ferozpur Jhirka). <br>