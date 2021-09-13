INLD leader, two others join Congress

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Former Haryana BJP leader Pawan Beniwal, INLD vice president Sardar Kanwarjit Singh and industrialist Ashok Goel joined Congress on Monday.



They joined the Congress at Congress headquarters in presence of Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and party in-charge in state Vivek Bansal.

Selja said the three leaders had joined Congress showing faith in its ideology.

"Today people have a lot of hopes from the Congress party. In Haryana, we are constantly raising many issues. We have been raising our voice against the anti-people policies of the government," she said.

"Today, the farmers and labourers are sitting on the street. What happened in Karnal? This government can only give lathi-charge to farmers," she added.

Bansal said there is growing resentment against the rule of BJP-led government in Haryana. (ANI)

