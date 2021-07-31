INS Airavat receives distress call from fishing vessel off Carnicobar while returning to Andaman island

Port Blair(Andaman and Nicobar) [India], July 31: INS Airavat received a distress call from fishing vessel Saleth Matha II off Carnicobar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday.



The ship was transiting through the area while on its return leg from Jakarta and Indonesia post its successful delivery of COVID 19 relief material as part of Ops Samudra Setu II. It immediately proceeded towards the FV at maximum speed to render assistance.

The Port Blair-based fishing boat which is of 20 metres in length and seven crew, had been drifting off Carnicobar requesting for assistance on MMB channel 16 due to a major defect in gearbox since early morning on July 29.

Gusting winds more than 25 knots, swell upto 3.5 meters, and intermittent rains because of active southwest monsoon in the region made connecting up the towing arrangements an extremely difficult task. INS Airavat is presently towing FV to the nearest harbor for further assistance.

INS Airavat on Sunday reached Indonesia with 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen.

The ship brought five cryogenic containers containing 100 MT of LMO and 300 oxygen concentrators to support Indonesia in its fight against the ongoing pandemic. (ANI)





