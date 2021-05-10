INS Kolkata carrying liquid medical oxygen, oxygen cylinders from Kuwait, Qatar arrives in India

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Indian Navy Ship Kolkata carrying 40 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, 400 oxygen cylinders and 47 oxygen concentrators from Kuwait and Qatar arrived at New Mangalore Port in India on Monday.



Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday said India "deeply values" the gift of 40 metric tonne of Liquid Medical oxygen from Kuwait and thanked "generous donation" to the Indian community in Kuwait and in Qatar.

"Deeply value the gift of 40 MT of LMO from our friend Kuwait. A special thanks for the generous donation to the Indian community in Kuwait for 200 O2 cylinders and 4 O2 concentrators, and to the community in Qatar for 200 O2 cylinders and 43 O2 concentrators," Bagchi tweeted.

In order to fulfil the urgent requirement of oxygen in India amid the COVID-19 surge, Kuwait has recently announced that it is committed to transporting 1400 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen soon.

Meanwhile, the two Indian Navy ships, INS Kochi and INS Tabar have departed from Shuwaikh Port with a total of 100 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen and 1400 oxygen cylinders and are expected to arrive at Mumbai on May 11.

"As per the Government of Kuwait, this sea-bridge of medical aid will continue to operate and is committed to transporting 1400 MT of Liquid Medical oxygen soon from Kuwait to India," the Kuwaiti embassy in a statement said.

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus, several countries around the globe including the US, the United Kingdom and Russia have extended support.

The Indian Navy has deployed nine warships as part of its COVID relief 'Operation Samudra Setu II' to transport oxygen and other medical equipment from abroad. (ANI)

