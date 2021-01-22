INS Mumbai celebrates 20th anniversary

Various events such as blood donation camp, tree plantation drive and a run between two prominent locations of Mumbai -- Girgaon Chowpati and JK Kapur Chowk, Worli, where the ship's model is installed -- were conducted to commemorate the occasion.

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) INS Mumbai, a frontline guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy, celebrated its 20th anniversary on Friday, the Indian Navy said.

The ship's association with Mumbai city is unique as it is the only Indian Navy ship stationed at the country's financial capital.

The ship has an extremely illustrious lineage and rich legacy of dominance at sea since its first avatar of HCS Bombay in the 18th century.

"The ship's motto is 'Aham Prayptam Tvidametesam Balama', which translates to 'I am Invincible', resonating with the spirit of the city. The ship's crest also draws inspiration from the city depicting the main gateway entrance to the Bombay Castle Barracks commissioned in 1951 in the honour of great Maratha Admiral Kanhoji Angre," Indian Navy said in a statement.

INS Mumbai, built indigenously at the Mazagon dock, is the latest of three P-15 class destroyers and was commissioned by the then Governor of Maharashtra P.C. Alexander.

Since commissioning, the ship has rendered yeoman service to the nation and has always excelled in all her endeavours. She was adjudged the 'Best Ship' thrice and the 'Most Spirited Ship' twice, which is a rare feat for any warship.

With a displacement of over 6,500 tonnes, the ship is manned by 350 sailors and 40 officers. The ship spans 163 metres in length, 17 metres at the beam, and propelled by four gas turbines, it is capable of achieving speed in excess of 32 knots.

Fitted with a state-of-the-art weapons suite, which includes surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine rockets and torpedoes, the ship can unleash lethal firepower upon the enemy. The ship also operates all kinds of helicopters in the naval inventory, which are its extended eyes and ears.

The ship has been at the forefront of major naval operations like Operation Parakram (2002), Operation Sukoon (2006: Evacuation of Indian, Nepalese and Sri Lankan citizens from Lebanon) and Operation Rahat (2015: Evacuation of Indian and foreign nationals from Yemen).

"With an aim to foster greater understanding of combat potential and synergise the available means and resources of the armed forces, the ship is affiliated to the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment of the Indian Army. The raison d'etre of the affiliation is to produce a battle winning combination in war," the force said.

Interestingly, various parts of the ship have been christened after iconic locales in the city of Mumbai.

To name a few, the entrance to the ship is called the 'Gateway', dining halls are called 'Khau Gallia', and the flag staff light is called 'Prongs Lighthouse'. Tucked away like 'Virar' in one corner is the quarterdeck, while the helo deck is known as 'Sahar Airport' and the panoramic view from the ship's bridge is referred to as 'Malabar Hill'.

--IANS

sk/arm