INS Trikand reaches Mumbai with 40 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen from Qatar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support the nation's fight against COVID-19, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand reached Mumbai with 40 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Qatar on Sunday.



According to the Indian Navy, INS Trikand is part of nine ships deployed for COVID relief Operation 'Samudra Setu II' for shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen and associated medical equipment from friendly foreign countries in the Persian Gulf and southeast Asia.

"Indian Navy assets continue to remain deployed on multiple missions in support of nation's fight against COVID-19, search and rescue for Cyclone Taukate and in readiness for Cyclone Yaas," Navy said.

Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the ongoing national mission for meeting oxygen requirements in view of the surge in cases of COVID-19.

Under Operation Samudra Setu II INS Kochi and INS Tabar ships reached India with the cumulative consignment of 100 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in five containers and 1200 Oxygen cylinders on May 11.

Similarly, INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam with eight cryogenic oxygen tanks and approximately 4,000 oxygen cylinders along with other critical medical equipment/supplies from Singapore on May 10.

India's daily coronavirus cases continue to decline further with 2,40,842 fresh infections, and 3,741 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. (ANI)

