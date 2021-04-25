Insensitive BJP govt needs to learn from Chhattisgarh to combat COVID: Chodankar

"It is high time that Goa government learns from the Chhattisgarh Congress government who have converted the Stadium into 360 bed COVID Care Center within seven days. The overconfident and inefficient BJP government has failed even to provide beds and medical facilities to Goans," the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said in a statement.He also tweeted: "Pathetic situation in Goa. No beds in hospital & ministers partying. Look at the @INC Chhattisgarh Govt initiative to convert the stadium into 360 beds, temporary center with all facilities in 7days. @goacm take some inspiration from @bhupeshbaghel.#SaveGoaSaveGoansLife."According to state party Chief, the Chhattisgarh government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in order to combat the COVID-19 virus acted swiftly and ensured the safety of his people. In his efforts to meet the requirements of beds with oxygen for Covid patients, Chhattisgarh government converted the Indoor stadium into a 360 bed Covid Care Centre with an oxygen plant installed."Not only arrangement of beds, but knowing the demand of medical Oxygen, Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also opted for high tech facilities and installed an oxygen plant for hassle free supply to the patients." Chodankar informed.He further said that Congress is ever ready to help the state government seeking help from our Chhattisgarh government to tackle the coronavirus situation in Goa. Let us keep aside politics to protect Goans. "For us, priority is saving the lives of patients infected with virus. We need to give them good medical facilities, so they recuperate fast." Chodankar said.He lamented saying, while the people are seen suffering due to COVID and many have lost their lives, an irresponsible and insensitive minister of Goa government is seen dancing in the party. "the video which has gone viral of Tourism Minister Manohar (Babu) Ajgaonkar depicts the insensitivity and that he is not bothered by the present situation. It is irony that Goa is in the hands of commission agents." Chodankar said.He also said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to cover up his failures is trying to hoodwink people of Goa by just announcing the measures, which are not getting implemented seriously."Curfew is the best example, which does not adhere in the State," he said.Chodankar warned the BJP government not to play with the lives of people for their cheap politics and inefficiency. (ANI)