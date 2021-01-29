'Insensitive' Centre responsible if anything happens to farmers, their supporters: Supriya Sule

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): Calling the central government 'insensitive', Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule on Friday said the Centre will be responsible for any harm caused to the protesting farmers and their supporters.



Sule's statement came after she was asked about her views on social activist Anna Hazare's decision to sit on an indefinite fast in support of protesting farmers from January 30.

"I think the central government is an insensitive government. The lathi-charge on farmers who are sitting on roads from the past two months is condemnable...Central government will be responsible if anything happens to the farmers or any person who is standing with the farmers," said the NCP MP.

She added that she did not go to Delhi to participate in the Budget session, that began today, in order to boycott the President's address to Parliament called by the opposition parties.

Urging his supporters to protest from their respective locations, Hazare on Thursday said he will begin from January 30 an indefinite fast at his hometown Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar, district of Maharashtra over various demands related to farmers. (ANI)

