Inspector's father found dead in mysterious circumstances

Pravesh, the younger son of the deceased, claimed his father was shot dead while villagers said that he died in a lightning strike on Wednesday.

Lucknow, Aug 26 (IANS) The 62-year-old father of a Sub-Inspector Dravesh Trivedi, posted in Ayodhya, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Attari village of Maal police circle.

Police has sent the body for autopsy and investigations are underway.

The incident came to light when Pravesh rushed out of the house on hearing a gunshot on Wednesday and found blood spattered around the cot on which Teja was sleeping.

"We rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead," said Pravesh, who later lodged a complaint stating that unidentified miscreants had shot his father.

The inspector's father Teja used to run a flour mill in the village.

Station House Officer (SHO), Maal, Ram Singh told reporters, "A case of murder has been registered on the complaint of Pravesh, but we are yet to get the autopsy report, so it is not clear how Teja died. Some villagers claimed he died of lightning."

The rivalry angle has been ruled out because the family said that they had no enmity with anyone.

