Inspired by Bapu

1. Gandhi Utsav, Jaipur<br>A multi-disciplinary festival, organised by Rajasthan Tourism and SEHER, that brings together painters, musicians, folk instrumentalists, philosophers and thinkers on Gandhi to present their art form's unique relationship with Bapu and his values. Also part of the event is an art camp during which 30 artists will gather at Jaipur's Central Park to interpret Gandhi and his 11 vows on their canvases. The highlight of the camp would be 6 young women artists from Afghanistan.<br>Dates: October 2-9, Central Park, Jaipur

2. Crafts Bazaar, IGNCA, New Delhi<br>"An ode to Mahatma Gandhi", the craft bazaar by Dastkari Haat featured 90 artisans handpicked from remote parts of India. The artistes will create 25 images of Gandhiji, each in a different style - from handloom weaving to tie and dye work, shibori embroidery, batik, durry weaving and terracotta. The images may also be in Godhna, Gond, Patachitra, Miniature, Madhubani, Worli, Kavad art or in wood carving and inlay, bamboo work, glass work, rice and thread work, Sanjhi paper cut work and silver work.<br>Dates: October 1-8, Mati Ghar Grounds, IGNCA and Twin Art Gallery, Delhi<br>

3. Santiti: Mahatma Gandhi Then. Now. Next, Mumbai<br>This mega art and culture exhibition features multidisciplinary artists, who have created works that best represent their interpretation of Mahatma Gandhi and his message, amidst the larger, primary canvas of Khadi. The exhibit will also embark on a multi-city tour to renowned art museums and galleries to give guests a lasting insight into the finest interface of Indian art and craft through renditions by select creative minds from various genres across the country. There are Gandhi's letters recreated into couture embroidery by Jean Francois Lesage, installations inspired from Gandhian values by designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, Gaurav Gupta and architect Ashiesh Shah, the highlight of the project - a stunning recreation of Raja Ravi Verma's paintings on Khadi by textile revivalist and designer Gaurang Shah.<br>Dates: October 3-November 15, NGMA, Mumbai

4. Rangoli, Delhi<br>An exhibition showcasing Bapu in a multitude of colours.<br>Dates: October 1-8, Twin Art Gallery I, Delhi