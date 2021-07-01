Insta to take on TikTok with full-screen video content: Report

San Francisco, July 1 (IANS) Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is likely to start hosting full-screen videos as part of a major shakeup of the platform.

According to MacRumors, the platform seeks to make itself more relevant in an era dominated by TikTok and YouTube.

In a video posted on his Instagram and Twitter handles, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said that the social platform no longer wants to be thought of as the "square photo-sharing app", and will instead lean more into entertainment and video.