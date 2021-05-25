Instagram for iOS now shows Live videos, Reels statistics

San Francisco, May 25 (IANS) Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has started to roll out new insight data for Live videos and Reels on the platform.

The new feature will allow creators to better understand their performances online.

With the new insights data in place, users will be able to see how many plays, likes, comments, saves and shares their short-form Reel videos get and how many accounts they reach, Engadget reported.