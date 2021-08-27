Instagram friend who extorted girlfriend arrested in K'taka

Gangamma Gudi police in Bengaluru city who arrested the accused have said that the accused Ghanashyam got introduced to the victim through Instagram. The police have recovered 180 grams of gold jewels worth Rs 8 lakh from him.

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (IANS) Karnataka police have arrested a youth who extorted gold jewels from his girlfriend has been arrested, the police said on Friday. The arrested youth is identified as Ghanashyam aka Abhi Gowda, a resident of Madanayakanahalli.

The police on patrol had observed Ghanashyam moving suspiciously in the area of Kempegowda Garden on Thursday. They found gold jewels in his possession after frisking the accused. He confessed to have committed burglary at his girlfriend's home. He also told them that he had extorted a gold chain earlier by blackmailing her.

The police said that accused Ghanashyam, a class 12th dropout has turned into an alcoholic and a chain smoker. He had an Instagram account in the name of Abhi Gowda and luring girls. The victim studying in second year graduation in Commerce came in contact and the accused managed to trap her into a relationship.

Later, he had lied to the girl that his family faced financial difficulties. The victim believed his words had given away a gold chain to him without the knowledge of her parents.

Accused who had sold the gold chain and spent all the money had made this a habit and started demanding money. When the girl refused, he blackmailed her that he would inform her parents about their relationship and extorted gold jewels from her. He had also dared to go to her house when her parents had gone out and burgled gold jewels, the police said. Further investigation is on.

