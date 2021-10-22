Instagram launches new effects to edit, perform with music on Reels

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Facebook-owned Instagram on Friday launched three new effects to help users edit Reel based on music and provide on-screen lyrics.

These new features - SuperBeat, Dynamic Lyrics and 3D Lyrics - will give creators easy ways to combine music and AR effects on Reels.

"People want to make entertaining & fun Reels but often don't have the time to spend editing. Today we're launching three new effects, which will help them by automatically making edits to their Reel based on music and providing on screen lyrics," the company said in a statement.