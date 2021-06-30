Instagram tests users share link in stories

These stickers will operate the same way a swipe-up link does, except with a tap instead of a swipe, The Verge reported on late Tuesday.

San Francisco, June 30 (IANS) Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow users to share links in stories through new linking stickers.

People will also be able to respond to stories that include a sticker, which they can't currently do with stories that have a swipe up.

For now, the test is small, and Vishal Shah, Instagram's head of product, told the tech website that it is mostly to learn how people might take advantage of links.

The company will be watching for the types of links people post while keeping a particular eye on misinformation and spam.

Shah said that stickers fit more into the current way people use the platform, so this test "brings links into the same kind of overall system, which from a simplicity of system perspective, also makes a lot of sense".

He adds that link stickers are the eventual goal for Instagram, whether that be for everyone or just people who already have linking privileges.

"That is the sort of future system we would like to get to," Shah said.

"And that's what we hope to roll out, if we're able to make this work," he added.

Links will be limited to stories for now, however, the company said there's "no plan" to bring them to the feed or any other part of the app.

This test seems mostly targeted at people who've found a voice and reach on the platform, but maybe not to the levels that Instagram requires to gain swipe-up privileges.

