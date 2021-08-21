Install anti-drone tech to stop smuggling into Punjab: Tewari

Amritsar, Aug 21 (IANS) Expressing concern over illegal weapons and drugs being pushed into the Indian territory from across the border, Congress leader and Member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Saturday demanded that the Central government must install anti-drone technologies to stop smuggling of such items into Punjab.

Tewari said he has already written a letter to the Union Home Minister in this regard.

Addressing the media here, Tewari said the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has given strength to the divisive forces working in the neighbouring Pakistan and it could be harmful for the interests of the Indian border states, particularly Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress leader said that ISI is continuously working to sabotage peace in India and everyone could see the smuggling of drugs and weapons into the Indian territory using drones.

"Though our forces, which are on high alert, have successfully foiled many such bids, there are doubts that some of them may be successful in achieving targets," he added.

He also lauded the efforts of the Punjab government in successfully tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and saving the state's economy, despite the 'non-responsive' attitude of the Central government.

--IANS

vg/arm