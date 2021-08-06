Instead of COVID, economy, opposition raises issues of Pegasus without evidence: Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): Referring to the alleged Pegasus spyware controversy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that at a time when Parliament should discuss the COVID third wave, unemployment and the economy, the opposition is raising the issue of Pegasus without any evidence and stalling house proceedings.



Adityanath was addressing the BJP social media team. He said that in the past decade social media has made its presence felt and influenced the mindset of people.

"Pegasus went viral on social media, which was later picked by print and electronic media and made it an agenda," he said, adding that unnecessary buzz was created in order to create a negative atmosphere in the country.

Adityanath said that a similar environment was created before the 2019 General elections when the opposition leaders had raised the alleged corruption in the dealing Rafale jet.

The UP CM told the members of social media that they play an important in tackling such negative agendas against the party and the government.

Targeting people who show UP in bad light, he said, "If anything happens in the state, a trial is being started against UP. When it is analysed, we come to know that the issue does not pertain to the state." (ANI)