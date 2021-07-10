Instead of jobs, inflation, BJP govt busy changing CMs in U'khand: Congress

During a protest organised by the Congress against fuel price hike, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Devender Yadav said that the party after being voted to power shall work in the areas of development, employment, inflation and shall bring back the lost glory of the state.Speaking to ANI amid protest, Yadav said, "Today's protest is against the useless BJP government which been ruling Uttarakhand for 4 years. The BJP government in the state has only changed chief ministers which has led to a rise in unemployment, corruption, scams, and inflation. To eradicate and throw away this government, all the Congress workers from across the state have gathered here to participate in this massive protest.Yadav's "changing chief ministers" remark comes after Uttarakhand's chief minister was changed thrice.In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP got 57 seats, then the party handed over the command to Trivendra Singh Rawat. When Trivendra was busy preparing for the celebration of his government's turn of 4 years, 9 days before that he was removed from the chair and made Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat as the new Chief Minister. Now that only six to seven months are left for the assembly elections, the Chief Minister has been changed again. Pushkar Singh Dhami was elected as the 11th Chief Minister of the state, replacing Tirath Singh Rawat.The kind of environment prevailing in Uttarakhand, we are sure that every person, be it, women, youth or senior citizens feel stricken. We want to remove the chief minister."Responding to a question on what issues shall be on the party's agenda ahead of polls, Yadav said, "The issues concerning the upcoming assembly polls in the state are clear. Today the state needs development, employment, the people want to get rid of rising prices. On coming to power, we will work towards all these issues and make sure that the state gets back its lost glory."Elections to the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are scheduled in early 2022. The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70 member Assembly. (ANI)